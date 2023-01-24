Tottenham set to hijack Everton move for Arnaut Danjuma
The Dutch winger was poised to join the Toffees, but Antonio Conte is now set to land the 25-year-old on loan
Tottenham Hotspur are poised to sign Arnaut Danjuma and successfully hijack Everton’s deal for the Dutch winger.
The 25-year-old was poised to join the Toffees from Villarreal, but now looks set to sign for Spurs on loan and return to the Premier League.
Antonio Conte adds depth in the wide areas with the former Bournemouth star, who impressed for the Yellow Subamarine in the Champions League last season.
Everton, who sacked Frank Lampard on Monday, believed they had all but completed a deal for Danjuma.
And the player underwent a medical over the weekend, but with paperwork yet to be signed, Spurs have intervened late on.
There is no option to buy included in the deal, but Conte now has added strength in numbers across the front line after Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Lucas Moura all suffered injuries this season.
Danjuma joined the La Liga side from the Cherries in 2021 for a fee in the region of £22 million (€25 million) and has played 51 times and scored 22 goals in all competitions.
Opportunities have proven hard to come by for Danjuma this season with a muscle problem hurting the amount of game time in the earlier stages of the campaign.
Conte has been keen to add to his squad this month with Spurs in a battle to finish inside the top four.
A vital win on Monday night at Fulham, thanks to Harry Kane’s strike, which brings him level with Jimmy Greaves as the club’s all-time top scorer, closes the gap to Manchester United in fourth to just three points.
