Antonio Conte hailed Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane after his record-equalling strike earned Spurs a vital 1-0 win at Fulham.

The striker grabbed the only goal of a dull affair in west London with a trademark finish on the stroke of half-time when he turned away from Tim Ream and curled into the bottom corner.

It was Kane’s 266th goal for the club and moved him level with Jimmy Greaves, whose tally has stood since 1970, as Spurs’ all-time record scorer.

“Only a world-class striker can score this type of goal,” Conte said post-match.

