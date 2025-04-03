Antoine Semenyo attracting Premier League interest ahead of expected Bournemouth exodus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

All of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are surveying Antoine Semenyo's progress, as the three clubs seek to sign a wide forward this summer. The Bournemouth attacker has been one of the stand-out performers of the 2024-25 season, with seven goals in 28 games.

Semenyo is expected to be part of an exodus from the south-coast club this summer, that potentially includes Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez and even manager Andoni Iraola. Bournemouth are already being cast as a "new Brighton" in that sense, with the 25-year-old Ghanaian international's signing from Bristol City in 2022 already looking inspired.

Semenyo is understood to be considering his next steps, particularly amid so much interest.

While he is not on the top of those clubs' lists in the position, all of Liverpool, Arsenal and United see him as a strong option for the summer. Arsenal are known to prefer Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, but his huge wages could yet require a look elsewhere.

Semenyo's expected wages would be nowhere near that high, but a key factor might be that Bournemouth would expect well in excess of £50m.

The left-sided forward position is already looking like it is going to be one of the main markets in this summer's window, only behind centre-forwards. Both Arsenal and United want to make a major signing in the latter area.