Chelsea and Liverpool eye Dean Huijsen as Bournemouth brace for bids

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea and Liverpool are both aiming to secure the signing of Dean Huijsen this summer, although Real Madrid are monitoring the Spanish centre-half.

The 19-year-old has been one of many Bournemouth revelations this season, as the south-coast club are bracing themselves for huge interest in a good group of inspired signings. Huijsen's situation is made a little simpler, due to the understanding he has a release clause of around £50m.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have been seeking to sign a new centre-half, and have been simultaneously working on a potential deal to bring the 19-year-old in. While the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are felt to have currently made more progress, Huijsen's future is seen as very much up in the air.

Liverpool's situation may also drastically change due to Virgil van Dijk's contract situation. The 33-year-old has not yet signed a new deal at Anfield.

Real Madrid are also looking in that area, but haven't worked on any prospective deal as much as their two English rivals.

The Spanish champions nevertheless feel they will have considerable sway if it comes to it, given how they have refashioned themselves into the most powerful side in the world again.

Huijsen was born in Amsterdam to Dutch parents, but qualified for Spain having moved to Marbella as a five-year-old. He made his debut for the Spanish national team this March, in the Nations League quarter-final win over the nation of his birth. Some of the Dutch crowd booed Huijsen in the home leg, but he described the debut as a "dream".