Justin Kluivert a doubt for Bournemouth’s match with Ipswich as Andoni Iraola offers injury update
The Cherries’ top scorer played the full 90 minutes in the FA Cup quarter-final loss to Manchester City
Bournemouth could be without star man Justin Kluivert for the match against Ipswich this week, with Andoni Iraola claiming that the Dutchman has “some issues” ahead of a full squad assessment.
Kluivert is Bournemouth’s leading scorer this season, with 13 goals, and has emerged as a key player for the Cherries while also impressing on recent outings for the Netherlands.
But the 25-year-old could be absent for the visit of relegation-threatened Ipswich on Wednesday, as his side look to pick up a potentially vital three points in the race for European football.
“We are still not sure on injuries because we still have to train as it’s less than 48 hours since the end of the game against City,” said Iraola during his pre-match press conference.
“Some players finished with some normal issues and we expect them to be ready. Justin is the one we are more in doubt with. He finished with some issues and we have to check today to see if he’s ready to go again.
“With the others, there are normal things after games but hoping everyone else could be ready for tomorrow,” he added.
Bournemouth are currently sitting in 10th place – with 44 points – ahead of the latest round of fixtures, though they are only five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with nine matches left to play.
And while the Cherries could be missing Kluivert for the match against Ipswich, they will welcome back defenders Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez after both players served their respective suspensions against City last week.
“It’s very good to have Huijsen and Kerkez back, they are in a good moment of form,” Iraola said.
Both Huijsen and Kerkez played for their respective countries during the recent international break, with the former making his senior Spain debut against the Netherlands in La Rosa’s Nations League quarter-finals win.
