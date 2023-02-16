Tottenham issue update on Antonio Conte availability ahead of West Ham clash

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Antonio Conte will remain at his family home in Italy as he continues to recover from surgery, Tottenham have confirmed.

The Italian head coach had gallbladder surgery on February 1 after he was diagnosed with cholecystitis having suffered from severe abdominal pain.

Conte returned to the dugout the following week for Tottenham’s defeat against Leicester but will stay in Italy to rest after his side lost 1-0 to AC Milan on Tuesday, with assistant coach Cristian Stellini stepping up to replace him

On Twitter, the club said: “Following a routine post-operation check in Italy yesterday, Antonio Conte will remain at his family home to recover from his recent surgery.

“Health is the most important consideration and everyone at the club wishes him well.”

Conte revealed after his side’s defeat against Leicester that he had been advised by doctors to rest for 15 days post-operation but returned due to his “sense of responsibility and duty to be close to the team.”

However, the Italian is now set for another period on the sidelines with fellow Italian, Stellini, set to take charge once more.

Stellini was in charge for Spurs’ game against Manchester City on February 5, when Harry Kane’s record-breaking 267th goal guided his side to a 1-0 win over the current Premier League leaders.

Tottenham host back-to-back London derbies in the next fortnight, with the fifth-placed side welcoming West Ham United this weekend before a visit from Graham Potter’s Chelsea the following week.

Spurs then face Sheffield United in the FA Cup and Wolves in the Premier League before welcoming Milan back to London for the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on March 8.