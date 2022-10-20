Antonio Conte believes Tottenham are not title contenders this season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes his side are not title contenders in the Premier League this season and says they “need time”.

Spurs are currently third in the English top flight but they fell to a humbling 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Wednesday. Fred and Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock in the second half and it has led Conte to being realistic about his side’s chances this campaign.

“Sometimes I listen that we are title contenders and I think we need time,” Conte said.

“In only 10 or 11 months, you cannot pass from ninth place to become the title contenders a year after, especially when you finish 20 points less than the monsters in England.”

Conte also evaluated how Tottenham are performing this season and concluded when they play a top six side they don’t play as well.

“For sure not a good game for us but I have to be honest and first of all, especially with my players, this was not the first time for us, despite the table being good but every time we played a high level game we struggle,” he added.

“We struggled against Chelsea because we drew after 92 minutes but Chelsea dominated the game and with Arsenal we lost and today against United we lost.

“For sure when the level is high, we are going to struggle. This means we have to continue to work to try to improve, to work on the pitch and to work outside the pitch.

“We can improve, we need to continue to work and for sure it is right with the club also to analyse very well why when we are going to play this type of game where the level is very high we are struggling.”

Spurs will have an opportunity to put their season back on track against Newcastle on Sunday.