Antonio Rudiger has said has has escaped a serious injury after his horror head clash while scoring for Real Madrid in their 1-1 Champions League draw with Shakhtar on Tuesday.

Rudiger scored the equaliser for Carlo Ancelotti’s side with a header but his head clashed with goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin’s fist, who was attempting to save the shot.

“We alive,” Rudiger wrote on Instagram. He added on Wednesday: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I am okay - thanks for all your messages.”

The Champions League holders were on the verge of a shock defeat until Rudiger’s 95th minute header. Manager Ancelotti is aware of the poor performance from his side despite qualifying for the next round in their title defence.

“We did not play well but this team never gives up,” Ancelotti told Marca. “We have qualified for the round of 16 on a night that looked bad, that is something good. They changed system to position players to cut out the passes in between the lines, we had to play on the flanks, it didn’t go well for us.

“And with their goal, it got more difficult for us. We played very badly, but we showed that we never give up. We played badly because sometimes it happens in football.

“Out wide we did not try to dribble to break lines. The positive thing is that we did not give up. Only the team that gets through to the knockout phases can win the Champions League and we are there. Beating this team is difficult.”