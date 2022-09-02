Antony tipped to be ‘fantastic signing’ for Manchester United

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United signing Antony will be a ‘fantastic’ addition to the club, according to former midfielder Owen Hargreaves.

Erik ten Hag finally got his man on Thursday as the Ajax winger was unveiled in an £85.5 million deal - the biggest ever transfer in deadline day history.

The 22-year-old Brazilian arrives with a pedigree of 24 goals and 22 assists in 82 appearances for the Eredivise champions.

He looks set to make his debut at home to Arsenal on Sunday, with Hargreaves unwavering in his belief that he will be a success at Old Trafford.

Speaking on BT Sport, he said: “This is a proper Brazilian player with flair, he will bring entertainment, goals and assists. I think what not many people know about him is he’s brilliant on the press, he can initiate the press above the pitch.

“He’s obviously creative too. I think Man United fans are going to love him. They’ve paid a lot of money for him but I think he will be a fantastic signing.

“He’s got tricks and creativity but he’s also got personality. Winning the ball back is a big thing in Ten Hag’s system and he will fit in like a glove with that.”

On who Antony will replace in United’s starting line-up, Hargreaves added: “Antony Elanga will come out.

“Antony will play on the right-hand side, Jadon will go to the left and Marcus [Rashford] and Anthony [Martial] will be the two with Cristiano [Ronaldo] up top.

“When you pay that money for a player, he’s going to play. He has to play.”

United have won three successive Premier League matches in a row against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester.

But their game with Arsenal at the weekend presents a different level of opposition, with Mikel Arteta’s side boasting a perfect record of five wins from five.