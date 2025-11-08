Arne Slot not fussed by age as Andy Robertson continues to prove Liverpool worth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot insists age is no barrier to players' futures if they continue to contribute.

Towards the end of last season the club renewed the lucrative contracts of key players Mohamed Salah, 33, and Virgil van Dijk, 34, in a departure from the standard policy of owners Fenway Sports Group.

The youngest of five 30-somethings in the squad, Andy Robertson finds himself in the same situation, at least off the pitch, with his deal set to expire in just over six months.

Robertson, who turns 32 in March, rejected the chance to join Atletico Madrid in the summer, even though his opportunities appeared limited following the £40m signing of Milos Kerkez and he was a substitute for the first five matches of the season.

He has started in six of his 11 appearances this term, half of those starts coming in the last 10 days after Kerkez was taken out of the firing line following a difficult settling-in period.

He has played an important role in Liverpool's last two victories, over Aston Villa and Real Madrid, to underline his importance not just as a back-up.

"Over 30 doesn't tell me anything," said Slot when asked about Robertson's age.

"If I look at Virgil, Mo and Robbo, who was last season also above 30, all three of them were able to win the Premier League and all three of them played a big part in it.

"If a 24-year-old doesn't play as well, nobody talks about his age. If a 32, 33, 34-year-old has one or two bad games people start talking about age.

"That is how things work in this industry. But I think 32, I wouldn't say that that is old for a football player in my opinion."

The big question for Slot is whether Robertson, who has been a significant steadying hand in the last two matches, can make a fourth successive start against Manchester City.

Milos Kerkez initially appeared to take Andy Robertson’s place as Liverpool’s first-choice left-back (Richard Sellers/PA) ( PA Wire )

Players were given a day off on Thursday following a recovery session after the Madrid win, with Slot happy to have just two days' training before the trip to the Etihad.

"I was very pleased to see he could play almost 90 in his last game because it's hard for players to play three games in seven days," added the Dutchman.

"But he's done well. He's been calm on the ball and done a job defensively."

Slot has also been encouraged by the defensive sacrifice Salah has made for the team to help them return to winning ways.

The Egypt international is not known for tracking back, but his work-rate has been evident in the last two matches.

"I have noticed this and it's something that has helped the team a lot," said Slot.

"But it is not the first time. I think the last time we played Man City away, Pep Guardiola said something about that.

"It's very important for us to have Mo scoring goals and for Mo to have played how he played against City last season where he also scored a goal and assisted and helped the team out a lot in his defensive work.

"That is also what he did in the week."

PA