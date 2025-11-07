Dominik Szoboszlai reveals key to Liverpool’s turnaround against Real Madrid: ‘That’s what we’ve missed’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dominik Szoboszlai believes Liverpool should not panic because they are seven points behind Arsenal and told them they need to show the fighting spirit they displayed against Real Madrid when they face Manchester City on Sunday.

The champions could be 10 points behind leaders Arsenal, who play on Saturday, by the time they kick off at the Etihad Stadium, but Szoboszlai believes there is time for them to mount a comeback in the title race.

Liverpool had lost six of their previous seven games in all competitions before winning the last two and Szoboszlai feels the qualities they showed in beating Real 1-0 will be crucial against Pep Guardiola’s team.

“That's what we've missed, I guess,” the Hungary captain said. “I think everybody could see against Real Madrid all of us running, fighting, being there for each other, covering each other's back. The most important thing is to keep going like this. There is a long way to go. Now it's all about the Premier League and facing Man City at the weekend. We know how good they are now.

"The season is long. If we were seven points clear at this stage nobody would be saying that we had won the league already. Last season when we were leading the way, we just stayed calm and kept on going because anything can happen. We just need to focus on ourselves, win our games and then let's see what other teams are doing."

Szoboszlai said he believed Liverpool’s togetherness was crucial after their surprise slump and credited the senior players, in Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Alisson, with setting the right example.

open image in gallery Dominik Szoboszlai has hailed the leadership of players like Mohamed Salah ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

"I think the team spirit,” he added. “We are a really close team. Everyone protects each other, we are there for each other. That's been the most important thing. When everything works, everyone is happy and it's all positive, it's easy to stick together.

"The hardest thing is when you find yourself in a position where we were a few weeks ago. But even then we stuck together and kept on going, believing it would turn for us.

"We have enough leaders with Virgil, with Mo, with Robbo, with Ali. They have been here longer, some of them seven or eight years here, the captain and vice-captains. I just try to do my best on the pitch. If it seems like I am a leader, then I'll keep doing that on the pitch, not outside the pitch."