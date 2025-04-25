Arne Slot denies benching Darwin Nunez over Benfica clause

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot has laughed off claims that he is purposely benching Darwin Nunez to avoid Liverpool triggering a financial clause.

It was reported in Portuguese media this week that Benfica, the club Nunez was signed from in 2022, would be owed €5m (£4.25m) if the Reds started Nunez in just one more Premier League game.

The Uruguayan has started 49 league games for the club and Abola claim the clause will be triggered once he hits 50.

But with Nunez having been starved of minutes under Slot in recent months, only starting one of Liverpool’s last 16 games in the Premier League, some have questioned whether this clause has had any baring over his team selection.

Slot has vehemently denied being in the knowledge of the clause, though, insisting that the board would never try and muddle his squad based on finances.

"Do you always believe what journalists say? Not always? Me neither,” Slot said. "Sometimes it is better not to believe everything that is written about players.

"[The clause is] completely new to me. The last thing I would expect Richard Hughes [the sporting director] to do is tell me that if I play Nunez it would cost us this much. He would never do that. He never interferes with the line-up."

Liverpool could be prepared to cash in on Nunez this summer, three years on from signing the 25-year-old for a fee that could reach up to £85m.

Darwin Nunez has struggled for minutes this season ( PA Wire )

The striker has endured his toughest season to date in the Premier League, only notching five goals in 25 appearances.

There were reports from Fabrizio Romano that Liverpool were “very close” to selling Darwin Nunez to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January for a deal in excess of £62m.

And while the club opted to hold onto the Uruguayan in the winter, signs are indicating that Nunez will be shipped off at the end of the season, with Saudi interest reportedly still strong.