Arne Slot admits taking risk with Ibrahima Konate after injury at Chelsea

Arne Slot believes he will be criticised whether or not he looks to rest players after Ibrahima Konate limped off with a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s last-gasp defeat to Chelsea.

The 2-1 loss at Stamford Bridge, sealed in dramatic fashion in the fifth minute of stoppage time when substitute Estevao Willian slid in at the far post for his first Blues goal, was a third in eight days for the champions who slipped from the top of the table for the first time since August.

Slot brought back Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister and Alexander Isak, all of whom were on the bench for Wednesday’s defeat to Galatasaray in Istanbul, but it was at the other end of the pitch where he was forced to make adjustments, sending on Curtis Jones for Konate in the 56th minute.

“If I rotate against Galatasaray people complain that I rotate,” said Slot. “It is a risk playing Konate (against Chelsea), he’s played three games in eight days with a four-hour flight up and down. That’s the balance you need to find.”

A high-octane game in west London culminated in a breathless finale. Chelsea – who had eight players missing through injury and suspension – ran Liverpool all over the pitch in the first half, taking the lead through a sublime long-range strike from Moises Caicedo.

Later on, after Cody Gakpo had pounced on Isak’s lovely controlled flick-on to equalise, they battled to close off avenues of attack as the champions found their confidence and their rhythm, before remarkable late drama.

Marc Cucurella got in down the left channel and crossed low to the far post where the 18-year-old Brazil international Estevao slid in to squeeze it home and spark uproarious scenes.

“If you play the style we play, a high press, and with the style Chelsea play with a high press, it would be a complete surprise if neither team ever played through the press,” said Slot. “That would be unrealistic.

“We came to Stamford Bridge with them having eight injuries, we’re thinking this can be positive, they don’t have the options from the bench. But they did have a few good options from the bench to impact the game.”

There was plenty that Maresca needed here from his team after a difficult month. What they gave him was a fresh, gutsy display that brought resounding affirmation his work with this young squad is on track.

Most importantly, he got three points that hauled Chelsea to within one win of the top four and put momentum back into their season after successive league losses to Manchester United and Brighton.

“For a few weeks we’ve been holding our emotions,” said assistant coach Willy Caballero, who spoke to the media after Maresca was dismissed for his wild celebrations following the winner.

“We finished today with a back four of all full-backs. The players from the bench were ready to go and play. They didn’t ask questions, they just went on the pitch and did fantastic.

“The goal gave the emotions to Enzo to run. Today is a great victory. The whole crowd was living the game. That’s we want to create, an environment that is nasty for the away team.”