Leeds approach Feyenoord’s Arne Slot over vacant manager role

Leeds United have made a proposal to Arne Slot, as the Feyenoord manager has become the preferred candidate in the search to replace Jesse Marsch.

The Premier League club have sought to replace the American coach quickly following his Monday sacking, and Slot quickly stood out after initial rebuffs from West Brom's Carlos Corberan and Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola.

Right now, the 44-year-old Dutch coach is being targeted by a number of European clubs after a season where he has taken Feyenoord to the top of the Eredivisie with just one defeat, on the back of a run to the Europa Conference final last season.

They are coincidentally ahead of his former club AZ Alkmaar, who Slot had revitalised to get the Feyenoord job in the first place.

Leeds feel his intense and aggressive approach fits what the club want in this post-Marcelo Bielsa era, and are intent on taking their interest to the next stage.

A journeyman midfielder in Dutch football as a player, Slot last year won the Netherlands' prestigious Rinus Michels Award as the coach of the season.

Following Marsch’s departure, Michael Skubala took charge of the first team on Wednesday night against Manchester United, earning an important point in a 2-2 draw - though Leeds did go two goals up before the home side fought back.

Prior to the match Skubala gave an update on the managerial vacancy, saying he was set to return to his previous role of under-21 boss.

“This is temporary, I’ll go back to my old role when this is done. I’m just getting through this first game. Whatever happens between tomorrow and Sunday remains to be seen,” he said.

“I’ve seen change quite a lot so it’s important to be calm. It’s been busy, but it’s a good challenge. The owners are working really hard behind the scenes to find the solution.”

Leeds are 16th in the Premier League, two places and one point above the relegation zone after 21 matches played.