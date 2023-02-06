Leeds sack Jesse Marsch after dismal run of results

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jesse Marsch has been sacked as manager by Leeds United after just under a year in charge.

The American took over at the end of February last season following Marcelo Bielsa’s departure, but has been unable to find a way to eke consistent results out of his squad and exits with the club 17th in the Premier League table.

A defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend appears to have been the final straw, with Leeds only outside the relegation zone on goal difference following a run of seven games without a win in the top flight and only two victories since August.

Despite Marsch helping the club survive their relegation battle last season, Leeds have won just twice in 11 in all competitions, with both those triumphs coming against lower league clubs in the FA Cup.

However, the 49-year-old has frequently alluded to performances being better than results and points are suggesting, with the team’s troubles down to a leaky defence and key absences in attack. In their past four league fixtures, Leeds have recorded a higher ‘expected goals’ tally than their opponents - but failed to win any of them.

A statement on the Leeds website read:

“Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season. Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club.

“We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.”

Leeds signed USA international Weston McKennie on loan in the January transfer window, with the midfielder saying upon his arrival: “When I heard the interest, it is definitely exciting. There are people I know here, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Jesse Marsch, I’m ready to get started.”

Adams and Aaronson are also members of the senior US side signed by Marsch, who also added Georginio Rutter to his squad for a club record £35.5m in January.

But he has now paid the price for failing to address the poor run of results and departs Elland Road after claiming 11 wins from his 37 Premier League games in charge.