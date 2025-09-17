Arne Slot hails Liverpool’s mentality after another late winner at Anfield

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot would have preferred not to have had to score in added time again to beat Atletico Madrid but admits he cannot fault his team’s mentality.

Virgil van Dijk headed home a corner in the second additional minute for the 3-2 success as for the fifth match this season, the Reds netted a winner after the 83rd minute and the third time in four games it has come when regulation time had expired.

Liverpool made things far more difficult for themselves than it should have been after Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah had scored in the opening six minutes.

But for the third time already this campaign, Slot’s side allowed a 2-0 lead to slip before snatching victory in dramatic fashion.

“One of the things you need to have if you want to compete is mentality or fitness – but you also need quality,” said the Dutchman.

“Maybe I am even disappointed we scored in the last minute. I would have liked it more if we scored earlier when Florian (Wirtz) and Alex (Isak) combined and it almost led to Jeremie (Frimpong) scoring.

“Everyone will talk about the late goal, which I understand, but for me it is a different game to the ones we played before.

“We had numerous moments to score the third one and that is different to Burnley or Newcastle or Arsenal.

“It is not the first time we give away a 2-0 lead as well, which is not what we were known for last season.”

Slot gave an unexpected full debut to £125million British record signing Alexander Isak and he managed 58 minutes, with his only previous action this season being as a late substitute for Sweden.

“I was surprised by how fit he was in the first 60 minutes, but it tells you it makes a difference to sign a 26-year-old who is used to this league. A good start, now we have to build him up,” he added.

Marcos Llorente continued his remarkable record at Anfield, scoring another two to the double he scored in their only win here in 2020.

Van Dijk’s goal sparked a fracas on the touchline which resulted in Atleti boss Diego Simeone being sent off after getting into an argument with fans behind his dugout.

“They were shouting insults through the whole game from behind the bench and I cannot say anything as I am a coach,” the Argentinian said.

“Obviously my reaction is not justifiable, I insulted him. But it was 90 minutes of being insulted the whole time then you turn around, when your opponent has scored, and they are still insulting you. It is not that easy.”

Simeone said he hoped the Anfield club would take action.

“I hope that a team like Liverpool can improve that part,” he added.

“When they identify the person who did this, it should have its consequences.

“But the person who needs to stay calm, and take the insults, is me. In my place you just have to take it.”