Arne Slot hails commitment of Ibrahima Konate as he stars on Liverpool return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot praised the commitment of Ibrahima Konate after the centre-back cut short his compassionate leave to help relieve their defensive issues.

The France international’s father died last week and he was not due to return until Friday but with Joe Gomez still injured and also no fit recognised right-back, the 26-year-old called to say he would be back sooner than planned and marked his return to the team with the last goal in a 4-1 win over Newcastle.

He broke down in tears after scoring his first league goal at Anfield but was immediately surrounded by his team-mates, including goalkeeper Alisson Becker – who lost his own father almost five years ago – who sprinted 100 yards to join in.

“He had a very difficult two weeks and probably still has a difficult time. We spoke at the end of last week when he said he was planning to be back for the end of this week and it would have meant he could not play this game,” said Slot.

“But when he saw the problems we had defensively he called me early this week and said: ‘I want to be back to help the team against Newcastle’.

“He came back on Wednesday and trained twice with us. Today, not only he scored a goal but he played a great game and the fans were really appreciative throughout the whole game but definitely at the end when he scored.

“His team-mates were just as appreciative when he came in the dressing room after the final whistle. When he came in, everyone was cheering.

“It is very nice for him to score a goal when he has had such a difficult time and I think this team has shown we are always there for each other in difficult circumstances – that’s what they were for him in the last few days.”

Konate’s goal came after Hugo Ekitike scored twice ahead of Florian Wirtz’s sixth in 10 matches as Liverpool came from behind to win a Premier League match for the first time since April.

“Everyone should talk about his goals or his actions but for me as a manager I see throughout the last six or seven months a lot of improvement off the ball, ability to keep on going off the ball,” said Slot on Ekitike.

Newcastle’s defeat meant they have not won at Anfield in 32 years.

“We didn’t create a host of chances but we were the better team and deservedly scored,” said manager Eddie Howe, who was not expecting any signings before the close of the transfer window with only Jamaal Lascelles a possible departure.

“Imploded? I don’t know if that is the right word but we could have defended better. You have got to give Ekitike a lot of credit for the second.”