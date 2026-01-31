Michael Carrick responds to Manchester United fans protest plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Carrick said he and the Manchester United players are not offended that fans will protest against the club’s owners before Sunday’s match with Fulham.

Carrick believes his team still have a connection with the United supporters and feels their gripes with the club hierarchy are a separate matter to his impressive start to life in charge.

The former Middlesbrough manager has beaten Manchester City and Arsenal in his first two games but the 1958 group have branded co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe “an clown incompetent clown turning the club into a circus”.

They also said United have “a dysfunctional ownership model” and that the Glazers “continue to cream money off the club”.

Carrick responded: “I don't think it connects with the two wins, to be honest. It doesn't affect the team. I fully respect the supporters. They're incredible. They have been for so long and had a lot of ups and some downs as well, but I'm not offended by it or anything, and the players certainly aren't, I think.

“Within the stadium, the support we've felt, and that's been there for all the games that I've watched for quite some time, has been of the highest level. I'm sure to continue to be like that.

“The connection that we've had over the last couple of weeks has been pretty special and we've both fed off that. I think the supporters have fed off it. We have as a group, the players certainly have, and that's something we need to keep building on moving forward because that's exactly how we wanted it to be.

open image in gallery Michael Carrick has felt the support of the fans since taking charge ( Manchester United via Getty Imag )

“I think it's what we feel, what we can grasp at the minute, we feel the upmost support from the supporters as much as ever, and that's where we want to keep moving towards.”