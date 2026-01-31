Michael Carrick responds to Manchester United fans protest plans
Fans are planning to protest ahead of Manchester United’s fixture against Fulham
Michael Carrick said he and the Manchester United players are not offended that fans will protest against the club’s owners before Sunday’s match with Fulham.
Carrick believes his team still have a connection with the United supporters and feels their gripes with the club hierarchy are a separate matter to his impressive start to life in charge.
The former Middlesbrough manager has beaten Manchester City and Arsenal in his first two games but the 1958 group have branded co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe “an clown incompetent clown turning the club into a circus”.
They also said United have “a dysfunctional ownership model” and that the Glazers “continue to cream money off the club”.
Carrick responded: “I don't think it connects with the two wins, to be honest. It doesn't affect the team. I fully respect the supporters. They're incredible. They have been for so long and had a lot of ups and some downs as well, but I'm not offended by it or anything, and the players certainly aren't, I think.
“Within the stadium, the support we've felt, and that's been there for all the games that I've watched for quite some time, has been of the highest level. I'm sure to continue to be like that.
“The connection that we've had over the last couple of weeks has been pretty special and we've both fed off that. I think the supporters have fed off it. We have as a group, the players certainly have, and that's something we need to keep building on moving forward because that's exactly how we wanted it to be.
“I think it's what we feel, what we can grasp at the minute, we feel the upmost support from the supporters as much as ever, and that's where we want to keep moving towards.”
