Michael Carrick sends warning to Manchester United players ahead of Fulham test

Michael Carrick has warned Manchester United they would be “bang out of order” to take victory over Fulham for granted.

United have begun Carrick’s reign with victories over Manchester City and Arsenal but, are defeating the top two in the Premier League, they face a lower-profile third match against in-form Fulham.

It is the sort of fixture in which United have struggled too often in recent years, but Carrick said: “I don’t think the past is too relevant in that respect. We understand it and what has worked before and what hasn’t but really I think the boys are in a good place going into the game.

“Tough game, tough challenge, I think Marco [Silva] has got Fulham into a really good team. It’s Fulham, just because we are at home, taking anything for granted is bang out of order.”

United won with a minority share of possession in both games under Carrick so far and the former Middlesbrough manager is prepared to do the same if it gets three points on Sunday.

He added: “It might be a case it’s the same flow of the game as the last two weeks. No shame in that, we will deal with the game in front of us and do whatever it takes to come out on top.

United will be without Patrick Dorgu, who suffered a hamstring injury in the 3-2 win at Arsenal last week after scoring in a second consecutive game, but the head coach is confident United can cope with his absence.

open image in gallery Manchester United will be without Patrick Dorgu for ‘a number of weeks’ ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

“It is not ideal, of course it is not,” he said. “We weren’t sure if it was cramp or something more serious and at the moment it looks something more serious, a number of weeks [out]. He was in such a good place.

“We don’t want to lose good players. But that is part of having a squad is being able to cover certain things and we have got players who can do that.”

Joshua Zirkzee is back in contention but Carrick shrugged off talk the forward could move in the remainder of the transfer window.

“I think Josh has just been trying to work to get fit,” he said. “Josh is back training this week which is good news. I am just looking forward to working with him.”

Matthijs de Ligt, who has not played since November with a back injury, remains sidelined.