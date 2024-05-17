Arne Slot finally breaks silence over becoming next Liverpool manager

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Arne Slot has confirmed he will take over from Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool’s manager next season.

The Feyenoord coach has been widely reported as Klopp’s successor after Liverpool gave up on the pursuit of their first-choice coach, Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, who secured the Bundesliga title in a stunning campaign and decided to stay at Leverkusen despite several offers from around Europe.

Liverpool are expected to officially announce Slot’s appointment after Klopp’s final match, when Wolves visit Anfield on Sunday.

“I can confirm that I will become the trainer there next season,” Slot said on Friday, when asked about the prospect of taking over at Liverpool.

Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip will follow Klopp out of the door in a summer of great transition for the club, but Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk insists he will be “part of” the new era under slot.

The Netherlands international has only a year left on his contract and there will inevitably be a large amount of turmoil following the end of Klopp’s almost nine-year reign.

But Van Dijk insists he is happy at the club and wants to stay.

“The focus is now on the last games and then the club will focus on who the new manager is and there will be a big transition and I am part of that,” said Van Dijk.

“There is nothing for me to discuss because there is no news, I think the club is very much busy with who is going to be the new manager and that is the main focus. Like I said I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well. It’s a big part of my life already, and that is all I can say.”