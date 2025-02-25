Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot believes Robin van Persie has all the ingredients to succeed as Feyenoord manager and hailed his former club for making a smart choice in appointing the Netherlands’ record goalscorer.

Van Persie, a boyhood Feyenoord supporter, began and ended his playing career at the Rotterdam club, who named him their new manager on Sunday after sacking Slot’s successor, Brian Priske.

He inherits a team 14 points behind leaders Ajax in the Eredivisie, but in the last 16 of the Champions League, where they face Internazionale.

And Slot, who won the Dutch title in his first season at Feyenoord, praised Van Persie, who was in charge of Heerenveen, for doing everything he can to become a fine manager as he said the former Arsenal and Manchester United striker has the personality and communication skills to succeed.

“[It is] nice for him to come back to his club that he supports for his whole life,” said Slot. “I also think it is a very good choice for Feyenoord to name him as their head coach because he has all the ingredients to be a successful manager over there.

Arne Slot worked closely with Robin van Persie at Feyenoord ( PA Wire )

“I think he’s taken over a real good squad, he has the personality to be a head coach because he is not distracted by what people say about him and he has worked incredibly hard in the last three or four years to become the best possible head coach he could be and that’s not what you see a lot - people working so hard every single minute of the day to become better.

“That’s why I think it is a great combination for him to go to Feyenoord. But as well for Feyenoord to have him as a head coach because he is also very good in public, talking to the media. Smart choice for him.”