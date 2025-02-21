Liverpool face tough PSG test as Arsenal take on PSV in Champions League round of 16

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Reds topped the league phase of the competition with seven wins from their eight matches, and must now topple the French champions to progress.

Arsenal will face Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven, who knocked out Juventus in the knockout play-off round.

Aston Villa, who secured the final automatic spot in the last 16, will face Belgian side Club Brugge.

The Belgians beat Villa in the league phase, one of only two defeats suffered by Unai Emery's side.

The last 16 first legs will be played on the evenings of 4 and 5 March, with the return legs on 11 and 12 March.

Liverpool and PSG last met in the group phase in 2018-19, the year the Reds went on to win the trophy for the sixth time.

Their first meeting was in the 1997 European Cup Winners' Cup semi-finals, when PSG won 3-2 on aggregate and lost to Barcelona in the final.

Villa and Liverpool will meet in the quarter-finals if they both win their last-16 ties.

If Arsenal can overcome PSV, they will face the winners of the Madrid derby between Real and Atletico in the last eight.

Arsenal and PSV have met on 10 previous occasions, but PSV won the only knockout encounter between the teams - a last-16 match-up in 2007.

Bayern Munich, who knocked out Celtic in the last round, face Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16.

Barcelona take on Benfica, while Feyenoord's reward for knocking out AC Milan is a tie against their city rivals Inter Milan.

Last year's beaten finalists Borussia Dortmund will go up against French side Lille.

PA