Arsenal’s route to Champions League final revealed

Arsenal will face PSV Eindhoven in the last-16 of the Champions League as their route to the final emerged after Friday’s draw.

The Gunners finished an impressive third after the new and extended group phase of the competition, meaning they were seeded for the draw in Nyon.

Mikel Arteta’s side finished the group phase with victories over Sporting Lisbon, Monaco, Dinamo Zagreb and Girona, securing them a top-eight spot.

Arsenal were knocked out at the quarter-final stage last year, losing to Bayern Munich 3-2 on aggregate.

Let’s see how Arsenal could make the final in Munich on 31 May.

Who will Arsenal face in the last 16?

Arsenal will face PSV in the last 16.

PSV knocked out Juventus with a brilliant 3-1 victory over the Italian side on Wednesday, securing a 4-3 aggregate win.

What is Arsenal’s route to the final?

The draw also confirmed the entirety of the Champions League knockout bracket.

Arsenal now know that if they beat PSV in the last-16, they will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals. The Gunners would host the first-leg.

Should the Gunners make it to the semi-finals, they will face either PSG/Liverpool or Club Brugge/Aston Villa. Arsenal would host the first-leg.

The final is on 31 May at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Arsenal have drawn PSV in the last-16 of the Champions League ( Getty Images )

When will Arsenal play their last-16 tie?

Arsenal will play the first leg of their last-16 match away from home at PSV on 4/5 March and then the second leg at The Emirates on 11/12 March.

Champions League last 16 draw in full

PSG vs Liverpool

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

PSV vs Arsenal

Feyenoord vs Inter

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille

Benfica vs Barcelona

What are the Champions League knockout matchdays?

Round of 16: 4/5 & 11/12 March 2025

Quarter-finals: 8/9 & 15/16 April 2025

Semi-finals: 29/30 April & 6/7 May 2025

Final: 31 May 2025 (Allianz Arena, Munich)