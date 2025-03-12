Atletico vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups as Arsenal set to face winners

Ancelotti's Madrid confident ahead of 'high-pressure' Atleti clash

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid renew their Champions League rivalry in the second leg of a fascinating last-16 clash, with Arsenal set to face the winners in the quarter-finals.

Holders Real Madrid take a 2-1 lead into the return leg at the Metropolitano after Brahim Diaz settled a tight contest at the Bernabeu last week. Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who are set to welcome Jude Bellingham back into their line-up, are out to defend their European crown having added Kylian Mbappe to Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo in a star-studded attack.

Atletico, who are still attempting to win a first Champions League under Diego Simeone, may have revenge on their minds: the hosts lost the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals to their city rivals, and also suffered defeats in the knockout stages in 2015 and 2017.

Arsenal fans may be watching with interest. The Gunners lead PSV Eindhoven 7-1 after last week’s first leg in the Netherlands, and will be travelling to Madrid barring an extraordinary collapse. But what side of the city will they be heading? Follow live updates from Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in our live blog below