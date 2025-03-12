Atletico vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups as Arsenal set to face winners
The Madrid rivals clash with Arsenal set to face the winners in the quarter-finals
Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid renew their Champions League rivalry in the second leg of a fascinating last-16 clash, with Arsenal set to face the winners in the quarter-finals.
Holders Real Madrid take a 2-1 lead into the return leg at the Metropolitano after Brahim Diaz settled a tight contest at the Bernabeu last week. Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who are set to welcome Jude Bellingham back into their line-up, are out to defend their European crown having added Kylian Mbappe to Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo in a star-studded attack.
Atletico, who are still attempting to win a first Champions League under Diego Simeone, may have revenge on their minds: the hosts lost the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals to their city rivals, and also suffered defeats in the knockout stages in 2015 and 2017.
Arsenal fans may be watching with interest. The Gunners lead PSV Eindhoven 7-1 after last week’s first leg in the Netherlands, and will be travelling to Madrid barring an extraordinary collapse. But what side of the city will they be heading? Follow live updates from Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in our live blog below
Atletico Madrid team news
Atletico veteran Koke is unavailable but Cesar Azpilicueta has returned from a spell on the sidelines.
Apart from that, Atletico have no fitness concerns and will bring a full-strength team to face their city rivals.
Real Madrid team news
Kylian Mbappe missed most of Real Madrid's team training session on Tuesday but he is expected to be fit.
Jude Bellingham is set to return from suspension for Real Madrid after missing the first leg last week.
However, Dani Ceballos now has a hamstring injury, while Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are long-term absentees.
Is Atletico vs Real Madrid on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch
When is Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid?
The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 12 March at the Metropolitano.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage getting underway from 7:30pm. It will also be shown on Discovery +. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
Atletico vs Real Madrid LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s mammoth Champions League matchup between Atletico and Real Madrid.
The two Madrid clubs renew their rivalry at the Metropolitano, with the holders taking a 2-1 lead into tonight’s last-16 second leg.
Arsenal fans may be among the keen observes ahead of what is a fascinating tie, with the Gunners set to face the winners after taking a 7-1 lead into their second leg against PSV.
We’ll have all the build-up and action, right here.
