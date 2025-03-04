The symbolic goal behind Arsenal’s ridiculous, record-breaking night

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boring, boring Arsenal? Not in carnival week in Eindhoven. Many a colourful disguise has been donned in this corner of the Netherlands in the last few days and Mikel Arteta’s roundheads took the guise of cavaliers for an evening of record-breaking, riotous, and at times ridiculous, fun. The team who couldn’t score became the first side in Champions League history to score seven goals in an away knockout match. “A special performance and an unbelievable score,” said Arteta.

After two goals in four games, Arsenal had two in three minutes in the first half, a further two in three at the start of the second. They had five within 50 minutes, a fifth straight Champions League win booked and a quarter-final date in Madrid in their diaries, whether to face Real or Atletico. No other visitor to PSV Eindhoven in Europe had scored more than four goals. Arsenal got seven and had two more disallowed. All, of course, without a specialist striker, though each of Arteta’s front three struck, a midfielder got a brace and full-backs bookended the scoring, both from open play. “That’s the kind of team I want to manage,” grinned Arteta. “For the last three or four years the way we share the goals throughout the squad has been very impressive so we are not depending on one player.”

But if several stood out, Arsenal could enthuse about the two youngest, about a symbolic second goal: made by an 18-year-old, for a 17-year-old, the first time two teenagers ever combined for a Champions League goal for an English club. Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri represent the success of the Hale End academy and the hopes for the future. “To be doing what they are doing at 17 and 18 years old, shows incredible maturity,” added Arteta. Nwaneri became the third youngest scorer in the Champions League’s knockout stages, after Bojan Krkic and Jude Bellingham. “He was really impressive,” said his manager.

open image in gallery Nwaneri (left) celebrates with Leandro Trossard ( Getty Images )

He was not alone in that. The return to form of Martin Odegaard, whose evening began with him kicking the ground when attempting a shot and ended with two goals and two assists, looking stylish and sublime. “He was really loose and enjoying it,” added Arteta. “The captain stands up on a big night.”

Odegaard and Leandro Trossard began the match short of goals and both found the target. The same may be said of Arsenal. “In the last two games, we haven't scored and we know the noise around that,” added Arteta. The sounds from the from the travelling Gunners became increasingly raucous. The stand-in striker Mikel Merino scored his third goal in four games. Declan Rice was dominant. Freed from their faltering pursuit of Liverpool, Arsenal set about enjoying themselves.

Perhaps the tone was set, however, by Peter Bosz’s entertainers, undermined by failings in both boxes but showing an ability to create, though that largely meant trouble for themselves. “A terrible night for us,” said the PSV manager. His side have now conceded 36 goals in 15 games since Christmas. Their manager spent much of the match shaking his head in disbelief. Juventus may have been doing likewise, considering they were knocked out by PSV in the previous round.

open image in gallery Odegaard and Trossard enjoyed their night as Arsenal cut loose ( Action Images via Reuters )

open image in gallery The pressure will grow on Peter Bosz as PSV fans headed for an early exit ( Getty Images )

Arsenal’s imperfections added to the entertainment. Thomas Partey conceded a penalty in utterly needless fashion, blocking off Luuk de Jong with an elbow, seeing Noa Lang convert the spot kick. David Raya almost gifted PSV an opener, affording Ismael Saibari an open goal, but he hit the bar. Lewis-Skelly nearly afforded them a man advantage.

He risked a third red card in seven games, chopping down Richard Ledezma a couple of minutes after being booked. This time his early departure was by managerial choice. For the second game in a row, Arteta substituted a left-back to stop him getting sent off. “You are 2-0 up away from home and I didn't want to risk it,” the manager said. This, perhaps, is why Arsenal have so many left-backs. He could send on another, who duly scored.

But one of Arsenal’s right-backs set them on the way to victory. The opener stemmed from Trossard’s fine ball to Rice. He turned and chipped a cross to the far post where Jurrien Timber headed in, to the evident delight of a former Ajax player.

The second came courtesy of two players who weren’t born when Arsenal played in the 2006 Champions League final. Lewis-Skelly turned one way and the other and picked out Nwaneri, who lifted in a shot from eight yards. The third was a comedy of errors, PSV twice failing to clear as Timber bundled his way forwards. Ryan Flamingo looked more like a dying swan as he fell over and Merino curled in a low shot.

open image in gallery Makeshift striker Merino added Arsenal’s third before the break ( Getty Images )

The turning point may have come three minutes before the deadlock was broken, Saibari striking the woodwork when he should have scored. Lang did reduce the deficit just before the interval. Then it grew again.

Whatever the contents of Bosz’s half-time team talk, it backfired. Arsenal returned with an air of ruthlessness. Strangers to the scoresheet sensed an opportunity. After a mere two goals in his previous 20 appearances, Odegaard slotted in after Walter Benitez pushed Nwaneri’s cross out to him. After one in his last 21, Trossard exchanged passes with Lewis-Skelly’s replacement Riccardo Calafiori – more a two-two than a one-two – and, with Ledezma declining to track him dinked a shot over Benitez. “The quality of the goals was incredible,” said Arteta. That said, Odegaard’s second came courtesy of a bizarre fumble by Benitez, getting first his footwork and then his handling wrong.

Calafiori completed the scoring with the finish of a forward, angled in perfectly from a rampant Odegaard’s defence-splitting pass. “Riccy makes a run like a No 9 and scores with his right foot,” said Arteta. After the drought, the flood for Arsenal. “We’ve been playing like this all season,” said Rice. It was a comment that defied credibility. But so did the scoreline. Arteta didn’t see it coming. “No, but this is the beauty of football,” he said.