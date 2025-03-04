Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri became the third-youngest goalscorer in a Champions League knockout stage match as the 17-year-old found the target against PSV Eindhoven in the last-16.

Nwaneri finished off Myles Lewis-Skelly’s cross with a thumping first-time shot to double Arsenal’s lead on the night, with the academy graduate scoring his eighth goal of what has been a breakthrough season.

Nwaneri has helped Mikel Arteta’s side through an injury crisis in Arsenal’s attack - with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus all unavailable - and he stepped up with another big goal.

Nwaneri does not turn 18 until later this month and only former Barcelona and Stoke forward Bojan Krkic and England international Jude Bellingham have scored a Champions League knockout stage goal at a younger age.

Bojan was 17 years and 217 days when he scored for Barcelona against Schalke in 2008, while Bellingham was 17 years and 289 days when he scored for Borussia Dortmund against Manchester City in the quarter-finals in 2021.

Nwaneri, at 17 years and 348 days, overtakes Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, who scored against Lazio just shy of his 18th birthday at 17 years and 363 days.

Just by playing, Nwaneri also became only the third English player to start a Champions League knockout match before turning 18, along with Bellingham and Phil Foden.

Nwaneri’s goal, set up by fellow academy graduate Lewis-Skelly, was the first time English teenagers had combined to score in Champions League history.