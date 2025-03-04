PSV vs Arsenal LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups from last-16 tie

PSV can shock Arsenal despite poor form - Perisic

PSV Eindhoven play host to Arsenal in the Champions League tonight for the first leg of their last-16 match up. The Gunners hope to secure a win and take a crucial lead back to the Emirates for next week’s deciding leg.

Mikel Arteta’s men have fallen 13 points behind Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title and their best chance of winning silverware this season now lies in Europe with Arteta making winning the Champions League the priority for his team.

The Gunners lost just one of their league phase matches and finished third in the table making them one of the favourites, along with Liverpool and Real Madrid, to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

PSV, meanwhile, came through the play-offs and earned a 4-3 aggregate win over Juventus to knock the Serie A giants out of the competition. They are second to Ajax in the Eredivisie yet were knocked out of the KNVB Cup over two legs by Go Ahead Eagles in their two most recent outings.

Follow all the Champions League action with our live blog below: