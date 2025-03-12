Liverpool have the best attack in the Premier League but Champions League exit proves it needs rebuilding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It seems almost cruel to focus on, but that ending is really the only place to start. There has rarely been trepidation in a stadium like when Darwin Nunez stepped up for that first missed penalty of the night against Paris Saint-Germain.

Every Liverpool fan of course hoped that the unpredictable could happen, in the manner that has almost characterised most of the Uruguayan’s career. Most of them surely feared the worst, however, especially after the way the night had gone.

Nunez looked like he was suffering with confidence in that worst way. In one telling moment, he didn’t chase a ball in the manner he usually would, leaving it for Luis Diaz. In another, Nunez somehow stationed himself near the corner flag, just when Mohamed Salah was preparing to cross. It was remarkable, although not quite as remarkable as some of his touches.

This isn’t to castigate him. It’s more sympathy, because part of the reason it is cruel to focus on this was because this is the situation that the rest of Liverpool’s attack left him in. They didn't finish. In some cases, they just didn't shoot.

This was another night, a lot like the first leg, where you could understand why the word in football last summer was that Arne Slot wanted to change the entire forward line outside Salah. And even the Egyptian was someway off his best here.

The attack has gradually developed into an issue for an otherwise champion team that is virtually certain to win the Premier League. They just aren’t thrusting now in the way they were earlier in the season. It is like that sense of momentum is gone, the extra confidence that can temporarily elevate players. That might be crucial to Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United. Eddie Howe’s side will certainly watch this with a bit more hope after their own injury issues.

The problems aren’t necessarily definitive or even lasting, but they are there. It was obvious from the start of this match. Liverpool had so many attacks that just ended with a wayward pass, a ragged ball, or that strange refusal to shoot.

The passage that almost summed it up, and maybe settled the game, came just after half-time. Salah had the ball on the right with Diaz free in the box. The Egyptian played his pass just too far behind Diaz, however, with the Colombian then mis-controlling it anyway. The chance to shoot was gone. It was like that throughout the match, and has felt a growing issue for a few weeks.

open image in gallery Salah was among those missing his usual quality on a crucial night ( Getty Images )

If that also seems a touch harsh given how high in quality this Champions League last-16 second leg generally was, we are talking about the difference; the standards. Liverpool are going to be English champions again but they want to be repeat champions, as well as European champions.

It was conspicuous that Slot suddenly threw in a line after the match that now he “can see it here why we weren’t involved in the Champions League two seasons ago, and we went out to Real Madrid after losing 5-2 at home”.

Here, the main difference between themselves and PSG was the forward lines. It had been signposted in the first leg, although Liverpool then got away with it. Here, they paid for it.

Liverpool missed their openings. Khvicha Kvaratshkelia and Ousmane Dembele subjected them to a sucker punch. Luis Enrique’s forward line is just burgeoning with such thrilling threat and danger. Liverpool’s doesn’t have that same fear factor right now.

open image in gallery The 4-1 penalty shootout loss brings an end to Liverpool's hopes of a treble this year ( Getty Images )

Diaz is erratic, and doesn’t look suited to playing through the centre. Diogo Jota now has none of the force or reliability. Salah is meanwhile still quality but not playing to the level he was for most of the season. That may only be temporary, but it is conspicuous given all the contract uncertainty and how this was the biggest game of the season so far.

Again, you can see why they have looked at players like Anthony Gordon and Bryan Mbuemo. It’s hard not to feel that’s it for Nunez, mind, if they can get a taker at the right deal.

That might be cruel, but this is the level. Liverpool know that as well as anyone.

This forward line has delivered them to the brink of a title. That is to be celebrated, and praised. It is no small task.

To go to that truly dominant European level, though, where you really make good on wider quality, it might need something else.