Liverpool are facing a defensive injury crisis before Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate were forced off during the Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Alexander-Arnold looked to suffer a suspected ankle injury before Konate was substituted in extra time and limped off. Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley are currently unavailable due to injuries, which could leave Liverpool fielding Wataru Endo as a makeshift option at centre-back and Jarell Quansah at right back.

Arne Slot said Alexander-Arnold is unlikely to be fit for the Carabao Cup final after the right back appeared to twist his ankle when sliding into a challenge on PSG’s Vitinha on the touchline, but the head coach said Konate may be available as the France international was fatigued with the Champions League tie entering extra time.

“I have to ask but for me Ibou was tired [rather] than an injury but Trent had to come off,” Slot said after Liverpool’s defeat on penalties. “That is never a good sign and from people who saw it, it didn’t look good so I would be surprised if he is available on Sunday.”

open image in gallery Alexander-Arnold was able to get back to his feet but he was forced off ( AP )

“Alexander-Arnold, who was replaced at right back by Quansah, would have expected to start against Newcastle as Slot’s side look to win their first piece of silverware this season. The Reds also have a 15-point lead in the Premier League. Alexander-Arnold was unable to play in last season’s Carabao Cup triumph, against Chelsea, due to injury.

While Newcastle played against West Ham on Monday night, going through 120 minutes and penalties was hardly ideal preparation for Liverpool ahead of their trip to Wembley but Slot said his players would look to use the cup final to bounce back from their disappointment against PSG.

“The good thing is we play a final on Sunday, so mentally that’s probably the best you can ask for, because this is what we are playing football for: to play finals,” he said.

“And then there are two-and-a-half weeks in between before we start the season again. And if we can play nine times with this intensity – and the ones we play at home with the same intensity from the fans as well – then I am really looking forward to the end of the season.”