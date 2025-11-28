Arne Slot ‘has a week to save Liverpool job’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher claims that Arne Slot has a week to save his job and cannot afford another defeat over the coming days.

Just six months after lifting the Premier League title, Liverpool have lost nine of their last 12 games in all competitions, leaving Slot fighting for his future.

The Dutchman was defiant ahead of Sunday’s visit to West Ham and revealed he is still having the “same conversations” with the club’s hierarchy despite the speculation hanging over him.

But Carragher believes Liverpool have to take at least seven points from their next three games against West Ham and newly promoted Sunderland and Leeds and warned that anything less would leave Slot’s future in an “untenable” position.

Writing in his Telegraph column, Carragher said: “No matter how much goodwill the manager has, Liverpool Football Club cannot sustain the drop in standards witnessed over the past three months.

“No one knows better than me how much that reality will be hurting everyone connected with my old club. Liverpool do not willingly sack coaches, especially those who bring great success.”

Slot vowed to “fight on” amid the worst spell of his managerial career and Liverpool’s worst run of form in more than 70 years.

Slot led Liverpool to the title last season in his first year in charge ( REUTERS )

Slot has accepted there will be questions about his position, he is determined not to give up and believes his players have shown they are not giving up, either.

“We fight on, we try to improve,” said Slot. “It is about doing what this club is about, it is keeping fighting and no matter how difficult it is we have to fight together. But it would also be nice if we would reward ourselves in the moments we play well.”