Jamie Carragher hails Aaron Ramsdale as signing of the season after Arsenal impact

The England goalkeeper has impressed as the Gunners’ No 1 with Mikel Arteta’s side challenging for a top four finish

Jack Rathborn
Tuesday 28 December 2021 09:05
Jamie Carragher has hailed Aaron Ramsdale as the Premier League signing of the season after his impressive start to life at Arsenal.

The Sky Sports pundit has praised the England goalkeeper for his “personality” after unseating Bernd Leno as Mikel Arteta’s No 1 following a move worth approximately £25 million from Sheffield United.

And with the Gunners mounting a top four challenge, Carragher has picked out Ramsdale as the signing of the season to date.

“I went for Ramsdale because it was almost the biggest surprise to me when they brought him in,” Carragher explained on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “I thought they would bring him in as back-up, and almost bring him in as an English player because of the quota.

“He hadn’t impressed me, certainly in his Premier League time at Sheffield United and Bournemouth. It’s not just the saves he’s made. He’s a personality and a character.

“Already to go into a dressing room at Arsenal, yes there are young players in there, but it’s still a huge club.

“Going into Arsenal as a young lad, a goalkeeper. I think he’s got a presence about him that I didn’t see that he had and I think he’s had a big impact on the team.”

