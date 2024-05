Football rumours: Arsenal look to bring Wojciech Szczesny back to the club

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

The Evening Standard says Arsenal are looking to bring veteran goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny back to the club as they prepare for the departure of Aaron Ramsdale, who lost his spot to David Raya this season. Szczesny was an Arsenal academy product and played more than 100 games for the club before moving to Juventus.

Manchester United are interested in Atletico Madrid’s left-back Reinildo, who has one year left on his contract at the Spanish club, according to the Sun. The club will face competition in Aston Villa for the 30-year-old.

The Sun also reports West Ham’s potential new coach Julen Lopetegui has his eyes on Sevilla duo striker Youssef En-Nesyri and defender Marcos Acuna if he replaces David Moyes as club boss.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ivan Toney: Tottenham are in the box seat to sign the 28-year-old Brentford striker who has scored four goals in 15 games for the club this season, according to Football Insider. West Ham are also interested in Toney’s services.

Emi Martinez: Chelsea are said to be interested in Aston Villa’s Argentinian goalkeeper as the Blues focus on signing a goalkeeper over the summer, according to talkSPORT.