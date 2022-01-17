Arsenal fan channel AFTV bans regular contributor ‘DT’ after prison sentence extended

AFTV has banned regular contributor ‘DT’ from appearing on the popular Arsenal fan channel after his prison sentence for stalking involving serious alarm or distress and kidnapping was increased to three years.

DT, whose real name is Liam Goodenough and who rose to prominence for his angry rants on the YouTube channel, had his sentence tripled at Aylesbury Crown Court following a referral to the Court of Appeal, after initially being found guilty and sentenced to 12 months in prison last November.

As stated on gov.uk, the 42-year-old, who was also handed a restraining order for 10 years, “stalked his former partner as she went on a date, jealously sending the victim’s brother messages threatening suicide and demanding to know the location of the victim.”

It added: “Using a tracking feature on her phone, Goodenough drove to the hotel the victim was staying at and verbally abused her, as well as assaulting her companion. He then proceeded to photograph her in a state of undress.

“Goodenough dragged the victim out of the hotel room to his car, suggesting he had a knife and that her son was in the vehicle. However, when she realised that her son was not in the car she tried to escape. A bystander intervened and the victim was able to get out of the car, while Goodenough escaped.”

In response, AFTV released a statement banning DT from the channel and defending its decision to invite him on screen on 1 January following Arsenal’s 2-1 home defeat to Man City, insisting those behind the show had no knowledge of the severity of the crime.

The statement read: "This morning we have been made aware of news regarding DT, who was a regular contributor on AFTV until July 2021. We are utterly appalled and disgusted by his actions and totally condemn domestic abuse, or violence of any kind.

“DT had made us aware of personal issues in his life, however we can unequivocally say that the extent of the information made public by the government today is new to us.

“DT appeared on AFTV on 1 January when the severity of his legal case was unbeknownst to us. The recent developments come as a complete shock to all at AFTV.

“In light of the shocking news, DT will be offered absolutely no place on the channel again.”