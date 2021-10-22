The Premier League weekend kicks off early this time, as Arsenal host Aston Villa on Friday night at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side continue to underwhelm and lack consistency, though the Gunners are now five unbeaten in the league after securing a late home draw with Crystal Palace last time out.

They remain in the bottom half, however, 12th in the table and looking to move up to ninth ahead of the weekend action with a win. Villa can also go ninth if they take the points, currently sat one place and one point behind Arsenal.

Dean Smith’s team have yet to hit top gear themselves this season and suffered back-to-back defeats to Tottenham and Wolves either side of the international break - the latter a late collapse from two up to 3-2 down.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm BST on Friday 22 October at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Granit Xhaka remains sidelined for Arsenal and there are question marks over Bukayo Saka and Keiran Tierney, who both took knocks on Monday night against Palace.

Leon Bailey should be back in the squad and Matty Cash is fit after a minor leg injury so is likely to start. Trezeguet is out injured.

Predicted line-ups

ARS - Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Thomas, Lokonga, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Lacazette

AST - Martinez; Konsa, Mings, Tuanzebe, Cash, McGinn, Luiz, Targett, Buendia, Ings, Watkins

Odds

Arsenal Evens

Draw 11/4

Aston Villa 16/5

Prediction

Arsenal to just about edge a match between two sides who seem to feel they should be punching well above where they are right now - but haven’t shown any real reason to take those ambitions seriously as yet. Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa.