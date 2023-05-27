Jump to content

Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Meadow Park

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 May 2023 16:30
Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.

The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.

Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.

With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.

The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1685201388

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Match ends, Arsenal Women 0, Aston Villa Women 2.

27 May 2023 16:29
1685201382

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 0, Aston Villa Women 2.

27 May 2023 16:29
1685201364

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Gio Queiroz (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 May 2023 16:29
1685201279

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Foul by Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women).

27 May 2023 16:27
1685201241

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Sabrina D'Angelo.

27 May 2023 16:27
1685201239

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Attempt saved. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

27 May 2023 16:27
1685201160

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 May 2023 16:26
1685200996

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Attempt saved. Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

27 May 2023 16:23
1685200948

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card.

27 May 2023 16:22
1685200933

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

27 May 2023 16:22

