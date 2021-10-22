Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways on Friday night when they host Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The Gunners needed a late Alexandre Lacazette equaliser to take a point at home against Crystal Palace on Monday, leaving them stuck in the bottom half with three wins from eight this term.

Aston Villa are just behind, 13th with one point fewer than their opponents, and suffered an incredible late collapse against Wolves in their own last outing, having been two goals up with 10 minutes to play - yet ended up losing.

Neither manager can be happy with the inconsistency shown so far this term and will be looking for improvements in both penalty boxes here.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm BST on Friday 22 October at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Granit Xhaka remains sidelined for Arsenal and there are question marks over Bukayo Saka and Keiran Tierney, who both took knocks on Monday night against Palace.

Leon Bailey should be back in the squad and Matty Cash is fit after a minor leg injury so is likely to start. Trezeguet is out injured.

Predicted line-ups

ARS - Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Thomas, Lokonga, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Lacazette

AST - Martinez; Konsa, Mings, Tuanzebe, Cash, McGinn, Luiz, Targett, Buendia, Ings, Watkins

Odds

Arsenal Evens

Draw 11/4

Aston Villa 16/5

Prediction

Arsenal to just about edge a match between two sides who seem to feel they should be punching well above where they are right now - but haven’t shown any real reason to take those ambitions seriously as yet. Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa.