Dean Smith wants an improvement in game management from Aston Villa after a shocking collapse against Wolves last time out saw them go from two up to losing 3-2.

“At 2-0 up with 10 minutes to go you obviously question the game management and what we have done to enable them to win so many set pieces,” said Smith. “They had three set pieces, two from corners and we have actually won the first contact but after the second phase we went to sleep a little bit. Whether that was a lack of concentration or not I don’t know.”

They now head to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal on Friday, with the Gunners one point and one place above them in the Premier League table - both teams can move into the top half if they take the three points.

Arsenal have been far from convincing themselves again, needing a late goal from Alexandre Lacazette to rescue a point against Crystal Palace earlier in the week.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm BST on Friday 22 October at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Granit Xhaka remains sidelined for Arsenal and there are question marks over Bukayo Saka and Keiran Tierney, who both took knocks on Monday night against Palace.

Leon Bailey should be back in the squad and Matty Cash is fit after a minor leg injury so is likely to start. Trezeguet is out injured.

Predicted line-ups

ARS - Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Thomas, Lokonga, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Lacazette

AST - Martinez; Konsa, Mings, Tuanzebe, Cash, McGinn, Luiz, Targett, Buendia, Ings, Watkins

Odds

Arsenal Evens

Draw 11/4

Aston Villa 16/5

Prediction

Arsenal to just about edge a match between two sides who seem to feel they should be punching well above where they are right now - but haven’t shown any real reason to take those ambitions seriously as yet. Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa.