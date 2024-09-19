Atalanta vs Arsenal LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups as Gunners begin campaign in Italy
The Gunners hope to kick off their campaign with a winning start
Arsenal kick off their Champions League campaign with a clash against Serie A side, and last season’s Europa League winners, Atalanta away from home.
It’s a tricky start to the newly revamped competition for Mikel Arteta’s men but they will be confident about securing all three points despite a growing injury list. Arsenal have started the season with three wins and a draw from their first four Premier League matches and are in good touch ahead of this European outing.
In comparison, Atalanta have made an mixed start to their own domestic campaign. Two wins and two defeats perhaps points to a lack of consistency but they are difficult opponents to overcome. The Italians beat Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final to end the Germans’ unbeaten run for the campaign and win their first trophy since the 2011 Serie B title.
Arteta is hoping to add to Arsenal’s trophy cabinet this season and has eyes on the biggest European prize but to do so the Gunners will need to set down a marker tonight.
Follow all the action from the Champions League with our live blog below:
New-look Champions League shows football’s biggest problem right from the start
After such a grand build-up, the new Champions League’s opening night didn’t exactly suggest new excitement - or much unpredictability at all. Every single one of the pre-match favourites won. At least five of them, and arguably six, did so in a very comfortable manner. Bayern Munichwent beyond comfort. They eviscerated Dinamo Zagreb 9-2, a result that should be very damaging for a launch night. It was worse than what came before.
Even if you argue that game at the Allianz was a mismatch that the competition itself is supposed to help in bridging, well, you only have to look at the night’s marquee fixture. Liverpool breezed past Milan in a 3-1that could have been a 6-1. Rather than a grand restaging of previous finals between historic giants, it was merely a showcase of profound modern problems with the game’s economic framework.
The Champions League itself, of course, has been a powerful engine in creating this disparity. It’s another reason this doesn’t bode well.
New-look Champions League shows football’s biggest problem right from the start
A total lack of unpredictability now gives way to inevitability as those with just one victory are already so close to the playoffs
Arsenal’s UCL fixtures
Here’s a breakdown of Arsenal’s confirmed fixtures in this year’s revamped Champions League format.
19 September
20:00 Atalanta - Arsenal
1 October
20:00 Arsenal - Paris Saint-Germain
22 October
20:00 Arsenal - FC Shakhtar Donetsk
6 November
20:00 FC Internazionale Milano - Arsenal
26 November
20:00 Sporting Clube de Portugal - Arsenal
11 December
20:00 Arsenal - AS Monaco
22 January
20:00 Arsenal - GNK Dinamo
29 January
20:00 Girona FC - Arsenal
Today’s Champions League matches
(All times BST)
17:45 Feyenoord v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - TNT Sports 2
17:45 FK Crvena Zvezda v SL Benfica - TNT Sports 4
20:00 Atalanta BC v Arsenal FC - TNT Sports 1
20:00 AS Monaco v FC Barcelona - TNT Sports 2
20:00 Atlético de Madrid v RB Leipzig - TNT Sports 4
20:00 Stade Brestois 29 v SK Sturm Graz - TNT Sports 5
Where to watch every Champions League fixture on TV this week
The first round of the new-look Champions League kicks off this week, with a fresh 36-team league format replacing the old group stage.
Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Celtic are all involved in the first season of the new format, which will take place across eight gameweeks.
The first gameweek sees City host Inter in a rematch of the 2023 final, Liverpool travel to AC Milan, Arsenal visit Atalanta, Celtic play Slovan Bratislava and Aston Villa mark their first Champions League appearance against Young Boys.
there will be a new broadcaster in the UK, with Amazon Prime Video holding rights for one match a week under a new TV agreement. The streaming service will have the top pick each Tuesday, with TNT Sports broadcasting the other matches.
Where to watch every Champions League fixture on TV this week
Amazon Prime Video are a new broadcaster this season and will have the top pick each Tuesday
Martin Odegaard out for ‘a while’ with ‘significant’ ankle injury as Arsenal suffer injury blow
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after a scan showed “significant” damage to his ankle.
The midfielder suffered the injury on international duty with Norway and missed Sunday’s north London derby win at Tottenham.
Boss Mikel Arteta gave a gloomy update on Odegaard’s condition ahead of Thursday night’s Champions League clash with Atalanta in Italy.
“The scan showed some damage around the ligaments in the ankle so we are going to miss him,” said Arteta.
“It’s something quite significant so we are going to lose him for a while. Hopefully not months.”
Martin Odegaard out for ‘a while’ with ‘significant’ ankle injury
The midfielder suffered the injury on international duty with Norway and missed Sunday’s north London derby win
Atalanta vs Arsenal predicted line-ups
ATA - Carnesecchi, Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac, Bellanova, Pasalic, Ederson, Ruggeri, Lookman, De Ketelaere, Retegui
ARS - Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Jorginho, Partey, Rice, Saka, Jesus, Trossard
What is the Atalanta team news?
Atalanta are without a couple of major players including striker Gianluca Scamacca and centre-back Giorgio Scalvini. New addition Ben Godfrey will also miss out through injury and Rafael Toloi is a doubt.
What is the Arsenal team news?
Arsenal are missing captain Martin Odegaard, new signing Mikel Merino and full-backs Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Declan Rice is available after a domestic suspension, but Riccardo Calafiori could miss out again.
When is Atalanta vs Arsenal?
The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday 19 September at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.
Where can I watch?
As with all Uefa competition matches, this game will be broadcast by TNT Sports. The match is on TNT Sports 1 and can be live streamed by subscribers on the Discovery+ app.
You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Good afternoon
Arsenal kick off their Champions League campaign with a clash against Serie A side, and last season’s Europa League winners, Atalanta away from home.
It’s a tricky start to the newly revamped competition for Mikel Arteta’s men but they will be confident about securing all three points despite a growing injury list. Arsenal have started the season with three wins and a draw from their first four Premier League matches and are in good touch ahead of this European outing.
In comparison, Atalanta have made an mixed start to their own domestic campaign. Two wins and two defeats perhaps points to a lack of consistency but they are difficult opponents to overcome. The Italians beat Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final to end the Germans’ unbeaten run for the campaign and win their first trophy since the 2011 Serie B title.
Arteta is hoping to add to Arsenal’s trophy cabinet this season and has eyes on the biggest European prize but to do so the Gunners will need to set down a marker tonight.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments