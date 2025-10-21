Arsenal v Atletico Madrid live: Gunners welcome Diego Simeone’s team in Champions League clash

Arteta on Arsenal form ahead of Champions League visit of Athletico Madrid

Arsenal face Atletico Madrid in the latest round of Champions League action as Mikel Arteta squares off against Diego Simeone in north London.

The Gunners have made an impressive start to the season, sitting three points clear at the top of the Premier League – elevating themselves to title favourites – and have a pair of 2-0 victories in the Champions League to their name, downing Athletic Bilbao and Olympiacos.

The pressure is on Arteta to finally deliver another trophy after a series of near-misses over the past couple of seasons and he was complimentary of opposite number Simeone this week, saying he rates the Argentine “at the highest level.”

Simeone has been in charge in Madrid for 14 years now, delivering two LaLiga titles, a pair of Europa League crowns and a Copa del Rey in that time, although he lost two Champions League finals to city rivals Real Madrid. This season in Europe’s top-tier competition, Atleti suffered a narrow defeat to Liverpool before hammering Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1.

