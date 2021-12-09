Arsenal vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Women’s Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

All you need to know ahead of the Women’s Champions League group stage fixture

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 09 December 2021 07:19
Comments
(playerId?
:)
Close
Sam Kerr's incredible Women's FA Cup final chip

Arsenal host Barcelona in a blockbuster Women’s Champions League clash at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

The Gunners are looking to bounce back following their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Sunday.

The WSL leaders were below their high standards in the Wembley defeat but they will need to be at their best when they welcome the European champions and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas to north London.

Barcelona were 4-1 winners in the opening fixture of Group C in October and the Spanish champions have won all of their matches so far. Arsenal are three points behind and are six clear of Hoffenheim with two matches of the group to go.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this evening.

Recommended

When is Arsenal vs Barcelona?

The match will kick off at 7pm GMT on Thursday 9 December.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on DAZN’s Women’s Champions League YouTube channel. You can stream it live and for free, here.

Possible line-ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, McCabe; Walti, Nobbs; Parris, Little, Mead; Miedema

Barcelona: Panos; Fernandez, Paredes, Leon, Ouahabi; Bonmati, Engen, Putellas; Graham-Hansen, Hermoso, Rolfo

What did Jonas Eidevall say after the FA Cup Final defeat?

“It was a poor performance from us, from the quality. It’s not the effort that’s failing, the players were trying very, very hard on the pitch, but we don’t have good enough quality in our passing game today or in our defensive play and that’s very disappointing in a game like this that we can’t perform better.

The only thing we can do is learn from that and come back stronger... It’s so important [to respond against Barcelona]. It will all start with believing 100% in what we’re trying to do on the pitch and to show ourselves and everyone else that we can do much, much better than we done today.”

Recommended

Prediction

It could be another tough night for Arsenal if Barcelona run out comfortable winners. Arsenal 0-3 Barcelona

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in