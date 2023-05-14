Jump to content

Liveupdated1684087205

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Emirates Stadium

Sports Staff
Sunday 14 May 2023 15:30
A general view of the Emirates Stadium
A general view of the Emirates Stadium
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14 May 2023 18:59
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14 May 2023 18:41
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

That's all from the Emirates Stadium today, so thank you for joining us and goodbye!

14 May 2023 18:37
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

While Brighton must travel to fellow European hopefuls Newcastle United next week, Arsenal will have to recover from such a huge setback to take on Nottingham Forest in six days time.

14 May 2023 18:37
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Surely letting their last hope of lifting the Premier League trophy slip, Arsenal have been taken apart by a brilliant Brighton side, who played with great conviction and personality to boost their European ambitions again. Albion bounce straight back from their shock defeat last week, and a victory earned by three second-half goals virtually assures that Manchester City will remain English champions; the Gunners apparently have nothing left to give.

14 May 2023 18:34
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

FULL-TIME: ARSENAL 0-3 BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

14 May 2023 18:30
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14 May 2023 18:30
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14 May 2023 18:29
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14 May 2023 18:28
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14 May 2023 18:27

