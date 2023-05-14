Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Emirates Stadium
Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League today.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
That's all from the Emirates Stadium today, so thank you for joining us and goodbye!
While Brighton must travel to fellow European hopefuls Newcastle United next week, Arsenal will have to recover from such a huge setback to take on Nottingham Forest in six days time.
Surely letting their last hope of lifting the Premier League trophy slip, Arsenal have been taken apart by a brilliant Brighton side, who played with great conviction and personality to boost their European ambitions again. Albion bounce straight back from their shock defeat last week, and a victory earned by three second-half goals virtually assures that Manchester City will remain English champions; the Gunners apparently have nothing left to give.
FULL-TIME: ARSENAL 0-3 BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION
