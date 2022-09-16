Jump to content

updated1663354214

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Meadow Park

Sports Staff
Friday 16 September 2022 19:50
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.

Arsenal are hosting Brighton in the opening match of the new season, following the postponement of all English football fixtures last weekend as a mark of respect after the Queen’s death.

Meadow Park is a far cry from the bumper 87,192 Wembley crowd which roared the Lionesses on to victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final earlier this summer but Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall feels the likes of England captain Leah Williamson and Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead will be out to prove themselves all over again back in club colours.

Eidevall has been impressed with the way Brighton are shaping up for the new WSL campaign. “Some of the players they have got in over this window are of a really high quality, so we are expecting and preparing for a competitive game,” he said.

Follow updates from Arsenal vs Brighton, below:

1663354068

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Attempt saved. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lia Wälti.

16 September 2022 19:47
1663354060

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Laura Wienroither with a cross.

16 September 2022 19:47
1663353954

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Offside, Arsenal Women. Vivianne Miedema tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.

16 September 2022 19:45
1663353936

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).

16 September 2022 19:45
1663353916

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 September 2022 19:45
1663353897

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

16 September 2022 19:44
1663353820

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Kayleigh Green.

16 September 2022 19:43
1663353783

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Jorja Fox.

16 September 2022 19:43
1663353526

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.

16 September 2022 19:38
1663353517

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

16 September 2022 19:38

