Arsenal are hosting Brighton in the opening match of the new season, following the postponement of all English football fixtures last weekend as a mark of respect after the Queen’s death.

Meadow Park is a far cry from the bumper 87,192 Wembley crowd which roared the Lionesses on to victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final earlier this summer but Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall feels the likes of England captain Leah Williamson and Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead will be out to prove themselves all over again back in club colours.

Eidevall has been impressed with the way Brighton are shaping up for the new WSL campaign. “Some of the players they have got in over this window are of a really high quality, so we are expecting and preparing for a competitive game,” he said.

