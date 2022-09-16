Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Meadow Park
Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.
Arsenal are hosting Brighton in the opening match of the new season, following the postponement of all English football fixtures last weekend as a mark of respect after the Queen’s death.
Meadow Park is a far cry from the bumper 87,192 Wembley crowd which roared the Lionesses on to victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final earlier this summer but Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall feels the likes of England captain Leah Williamson and Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead will be out to prove themselves all over again back in club colours.
Eidevall has been impressed with the way Brighton are shaping up for the new WSL campaign. “Some of the players they have got in over this window are of a really high quality, so we are expecting and preparing for a competitive game,” he said.
Follow updates from Arsenal vs Brighton, below:
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Attempt saved. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lia Wälti.
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Laura Wienroither with a cross.
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Offside, Arsenal Women. Vivianne Miedema tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.
Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).
Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Kayleigh Green.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Jorja Fox.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Jorja Fox.
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
