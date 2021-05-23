Arsenal welcome Brighton to the Emirates Stadium for their final match of the Premier League season today.

Mikel Arteta’s side are on a run of four straight wins in the Premier League and could climb to seventh in the table if they stretch that run to five. The Gunners would need Leicester to beat Tottenham and Everton to fail to win at Manchester City, however.

Finishing seventh would result in qualification to the new Europa Conference League, which will be introduced by Uefa from next season.

Brighton, fresh from defeating champions Manchester City 3-2 on Tuesday, could rise as many as three places and finish 13th if they win their final match of the campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this afternoon.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 4:00pm GMT on Sunday 23 May.

How can I watch?

It will air live on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage starting at 3:50pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Hector Bellerin has been ruled out of what could be his last appearance for Arsenal while David Luiz, who will leave the club this summer, is an injury doubt. Back-up goalkeeper Mat Ryan is ineligible to face his parent club.

Danny Welbeck is out for Brighton after picking up a hamstring injury against City in midweek. Neal Maupay is suspended but Lewis Dunk returns from his ban.

Possible line-ups

Arsenal: Leno; Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Saka; Aubameyang

Brighton: Sanchez; White, Dunk, Webster; Jahanbakhsh, Gross, Bissouma, Alzate, Moder; Trossard, Connolly

Odds

Arsenal: 4/7

Draw: 10/3

Brighton: 17/4

Prediction

Arsenal to come out of a wild game on top. Whether it’s enough to get seventh, and finish above Spurs, is another question... Arsenal 3-2 Brighton