Bukayo Saka set to be sidelined for a month with hamstring injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal have already been dealt a blow to the early stages of their title campaign with pivotal winger Bukayo Saka expected to be sidelined for a month with a hamstring issue.

There was concern as Saka was withdrawn in the second half of the Gunners’ 5-0 Premier League victory against Leeds at the Emirates on Saturday.

The England international missed three-and-a-half months of last season following surgery on his right hamstring and the concern was that he could face a similar lay-off after he hobbled off with a left hamstring issue.

But he is expected to be unavailable for up to four weeks, with the early indications thought to be positive for the 23-year-old - particularly given his lengthy spell out of action last season.

He will miss Arsenal’s trip to Anfield next Sunday to face reigning champions Liverpool, and is also expected to sit out England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia in September.

Mikel Arteta’s men are also likely to miss captain Martin Odegaard for the clash with Liverpool, after the Norwegian was also substituted in the win against Leeds after falling awkwardly on his right shoulder.

He was replaced in the first half and is believed to have left the Emirates with his arm in a sling, while he was withdrawn from a fan signing event at the stadium on Monday to focus on his recovery.

But, like Saka, it is not expected that the Norway international will face a sustained period away from action, in positive news for Arteta’s title-chasing side.

Arsenal also have greater reinforcements up front this season than they did during Saka’s lengthy absence last term, with Viktor Gyokeres their marquee summer signing and Saka’s England teammate Eberechi Eze recently joining for £60m.

The Gunners are also missing German forward Kai Havertz with a knee injury.

Additional reporting by PA