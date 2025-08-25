Before the transfer window closes, Man Utd must strengthen in one area - and it isn’t where you think

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When Manchester United’s disconsolate players stood on the San Mames pitch after the Europa League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, it marked one of the low points in the club’s modern history.

The aftermath of that result in Bilbao was characterised by a wave of pessimism taking over all conversation regarding the club, with questions over where United were heading and whether they could even afford the scale of the rebuild that was required.

United managed to answer those questions by spending over £200m on the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, but they have quickly learned that sometimes the most notable effect of making several big name signings is that the new players then make it blatantly clear what you’re still missing.

This exact situation came to pass in brutal fashion last week, when Altay Bayindir was exposed at a corner and could not prevent the ball reaching Ricardo Calafiori, who nodded in the only goal of a 1-0 win for Arsenal.

However, while the game against Arsenal served to illustrate United’s goalkeeping problem, the weekend’s dispiriting draw against Fulham highlighted an entirely different issue – that of the midfield.

There was another glaring issue on show at Craven Cottage, and one that has been apparent since the early days of Ruben Amorim’s tenure. United once again lacked control, with the two-man midfield of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro often overrun in the middle of the park.

It was something that Alex Iwobi alluded to in his post-match interview – stating that Fulham “knew we would be able to get behind their midfield” – and the winger has essentially told everyone that United need new options in midfield, new tactics or both.

The midfield issue is a little less obvious than that of the goalkeeper, though with Bayindir having flapped at several set-pieces on Sunday, the calls for United to sign a new goalkeeper will only continue. They at least seem close to being answered too, with The Independent reporting that United are now in talks to sign young Belgian ‘keeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

open image in gallery Ruben Amorim saw his team let a lead slip by at Craven Cottage ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

But while the goalkeeping problem could be remedied soon, the midfield signing is not necessarily any closer to a solution, and it continues to have a dual effect on United’s games. Amorim’s side possess so much attacking talent and yet could barely sustain any pressure after the first 20 minutes. When the attacking suffers, so does the defending - United’s beleaguered defenders are called into action far more often as a direct result of not being able to keep the ball for extended periods.

Marco Silva later explained that Fulham “tried to overload” United in midfield, and they were so successful in doing so that it begged the question of whether there is a midfielder in world football who possesses the ability to cover the types of distances, at that kind of pace, that often... while also providing a spark in attack.

Quite how Amorim will attempt to remedy the side’s current struggles remains to be seen, though if he continues to insist that Kobbie Mainoo is not a viable alternative to Casemiro, then the club must sign another midfielder to replace the ageing Brazilian.

United have been linked with several big names to remedy the midfield issue, from Sporting captain Morten Hjulmand to Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller and, most markedly, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba. The club are said to have cooled their interest after Brighton valued the Cameroon international at over £100m, though reports initially suggested that the club will target him again in 2026. Nevertheless, performances like yesterday could force the club’s hand quicker than they initially wanted.

open image in gallery Bruno Fernandes requires back-up in the middle of the park ( Action Images via Reuters )

A Baleba-esque option is the obvious choice; a more athletic player with a better defensive understanding who can keep the ball well and carry the team forward, perhaps at the expense of being the best passer. But even if he provides a magic fix, how will United’s attack manage to improve if the manager doesn’t change something at the core of his system?

United have produced almost nothing to suggest that the 3-4-3 will work in England, but Amorim seemingly refuses to change anything. At this point, the club must sign a midfielder to at least try and remedy the situation, even if only because they’ve stuck with Amorim so far.

However, this is almost one last roll of the dice. It is clear that United need a midfielder, but the choice of who they sign could make or break the Portuguese’s tenure.

Get the signing completely right, and who knows where United could be in a few months. However, if the same problems keep popping up once a midfielder arrives, then it all leads to more uncomfortable questions, the answers to which paint a worrying picture of Amorim’s future.