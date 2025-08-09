Manchester United announce signing of striker Benjamin Sesko

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have taken their summer spending past £200m by bringing in Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig for a fee rising to £73.3m.

The Slovenian has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford and United believe he has world-class potential and is one of the best young talents in the global game.

Sesko cost an initial £66.5m and United have a favourable payment structure, but his arrival means they may need to start selling unwanted players such as Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Antony.

His move completes an expensive overhaul of their attack after the £62.5m signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves and the arrival of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford for £65m, which could go up to £71m. United have also signed left wing-back Diego Leon.

United only finished 15th last season but Sesko believes he can help Ruben Amorim’s team challenge for trophies.

He said: “The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future.

“When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.

“From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions.

“I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben and connecting with my team-mates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together.”

Sesko brings a much needed boost to Man Utd’s forward line ( PA Archive )

Newcastle had also bid for Sesko and suffered another setback in their frustrating summer as the 22-year-old became another striking target to elude them, after Hugo Ekitike, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Mbeumo.

Sesko was a long-time target for Arsenal before they decided to buy Viktor Gyokeres instead while United, who had also considered Ollie Watkins, before opting for the Slovenian after statistical research pointed to him.

United had previously been interested in both Delap, who Chelsea signed, and Ekitike, who preferred to go to Liverpool.

Sesko scored 21 goals for Leipzig last season and United director of football Jason Wilcox added: “Benjamin possesses a rare combination of electrifying pace and the ability to physically dominate defenders, making him one of the most exceptional young talents in world football.

“We have followed Benjamin’s career closely; all of our data analysis and research concluded that he has the required qualities and personality to thrive at Manchester United.

“Working under the guidance of Ruben and our excellent performance team, Benjamin is joining the perfect environment to support him to reach his world-class potential.

“The desire that all of our new signings have shown to join the club this summer highlights the appeal and stature of Manchester United as we continue to build and develop a team capable of challenging for the biggest honours.”