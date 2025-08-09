Manchester United vs Fiorentina live: Team news, line-ups and more from pre-season friendly
Ruben Amorim has one more game to drill his players before they take on Arsenal in their Premier League opener next week
Manchester United take on Fiorentina in their final pre-season friendly before the start of the Premier League season with Ruben Amorim afforded one last chance to embed his style on the players before the new campaign.
The Red Devils have spent heavily this summer to bring in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and possibly Benjamin Sesko, who will form their new look forward line. Bruno Fernandes has previously slated his teammates for a “lazy” performance during a 2-2 draw with Everton in the United States and the captain will want a better outing today.
United’s first match of the season is against Arsenal at Old Trafford and today’s match could reveal how suited the squad is for such a difficult start.
Fiorentina are hoping to finally get a win against an English side having already lost to Leicester City and drawn with Nottingham Forest during their pre-season. Can they cause an upset this afternoon?
Follow all the action from Old Trafford with our live blog below:
Man Utd early team news
New signings Bryan Mbuemo and Matheus Cunha played together for the first time - the former making his maiden United appearance - in Atlanta, although the game has come too soon for the Red Devils’ newest arrival, Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko.
Lisandro Martinez, Andre Onana and Noussair Mazraoui are all still absentees with injury.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown on MUTV, available via Manchester United’s website and app.
Annual subscriptions cost £29.99.
When is Man United vs Fiorentina?
The match will take place on Saturday 9 August at Old Trafford, with kickoff at 12.45pm BST.
Manchester United vs Fiorentina
Manchester United return to Old Trafford after a mixed summer of fixtures for their final pre-season friendly, and a chance for the home faithful to see a slew of new signings in action.
Ruben Amorim’s side notched wins against West Ham and Bournemouth in the Premier League Summer Series, the latter a 4-1 rout, before drawing 2-2 against Everton in their final match in the US, which resulted in Bruno Fernandes slating a “lazy” performance.
“It was crystal clear we needed more competition for the players that were here, more quality to get everyone to step up a little more to get to the XI, and I think that is what the club are trying to do,” the captain said.
Fernandes - and Amorim - will be hoping United put on a better showing at Old Trafford today, with a tricky opener to their Premier League campaign on the horizon against last season’s runners-up Arsenal.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Fiorentina.
It is Ruben Amorim’s final fixture before the start of the Premier League season and he will be hoping to sign off in style with a victory at Old Trafford.
The watching fans will get a look at new signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha while there may even be an update on Benjamin Sesko who underwent a medical with the club on Friday.
Stick around for all the build-up and team news.
