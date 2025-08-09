Benjamin Sesko paraded at Old Trafford after Man United confirm new signing
Sesko appeared at Old Trafford ahead of United’s final pre-season fixture against Fiorentina
Manchester United unveiled new signing Benjamin Sesko to the Old Trafford faithful ahead of their final pre-season outing ahead of a crucial Premier League campaign.
Sesko’s £66.5m move from RB Leipzig, which could rise to £73.3m if add-ons are triggered, was confirmed on Saturday morning as Ruben Amorim took his spending in the summer transfer window to over £200m.
He is United’s third major signing of the summer, joining marquee arrivals Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo through the door, the Slovenian striker was welcomed to a rapturous reception at the “Theatre of Dreams” prior to his new side’s clash against Fiorentina.
The 22-year-old scored 21 goals for RB Leipzig last season and is brought in to address problems up front for the Red Devils, with United’s two main centre-forwards last season - Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee - scoring just seven Premier League goals between them as the team mustered only 44.
Sesko could have joined Newcastle United but opted for the 20-time English champions in what was another blow for Eddie Howe in the Magpies’ disastrous summer. Newcastle have also failed in their attempts to sign Hugo Ekitike, who went to Liverpool, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, who chose Chelsea, and Bryan Mbeumo, who likewise preferred United.
Sesko was also on Arsenal’s shortlist for a centre-forward this summer before they decided to buy Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting instead.
United made Sesko their main striking target after also considering Ollie Watkins, who has Premier League experience with Aston Villa but is seven years older.
Hoping to be the final piece of the puzzle to reshape Man United’s front line, Amorim will utilise the trio of Sesko, Mbeumo and Cunha to try and vastly improve on last season, which saw them finish 15th in the Premier League and lose out to Tottenham in the Europa League final.
Amorim has been pleased with his team’s performances in pre-season, notching wins against West Ham and Bournemouth in the Premier League Summer Series, but the real test will come on August 17 when the Red Devils kick off their season at home to Arsenal.
