Why Man United’s imperfect pre-season finale opens the door for greater things

It was about the goalscorer and the goalkeeper, the future and the past. Benjamin Sesko took to the Old Trafford pitch for the first time, but in a tracksuit top, a few minutes before kick-off, his unveiling coming as a spectator. David de Gea may have played at the ground he long graced for the last time, a pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Fiorentina at least giving him the farewell he was denied when released two years ago.

Perhaps it was United’s transfers in microcosm, the excitement of the expensive arrival, the disappointment of the cheap exit. But Sesko, whose £65m arrival from RB Leipzig was finalised earlier in the morning, was hailed by United director of football Jason Wilcox as a player with the potential to be world-class. And De Gea, at his best, was: United’s four-time player of the year, a man who topped 500 appearances for them and, before the decline of his final few seasons, ranked among the finest goalkeepers in the game. He was presented with a framed montage by his former teammate Bruno Fernandes before the game; there were further cheers when he prevented Harry Maguire from scoring a spectacular long-range goal and he came off to a standing ovation a couple of minutes before the end.

It meant that De Gea missed a penalty shootout - perhaps, having saved none of Villarreal’s 11 spot kicks in the 2021 Europa League final, that was just as well – which United won to get a meaningless trophy; it probably wasn’t what Sesko had in mind when he talked of securing silverware in his time at the club. For the record, Altay Bayindir saved well from Fabiano Parisi while Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, Diogo Dalot, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo suggested United should at least be proficient from 12 yards this season.

Cunha, like Bryan Mbeumo and Sesko, has been brought in to render them more prolific. As Sesko watched a 1-1 draw, United’s goal came not from either of the other additions in a £200m overhaul of the attack but from Fiorentina’s Robin Gosens; if it is to prove the last De Gea ever concedes at Old Trafford, it was an own goal from a colleague, following a Fernandes corner.

At least Cunha and Mbeumo offered hints they could combine profitably. “I think they are maybe 50, 60 per cent of what they can do,” said Amorim. The former Brentford man can also add another dimension, a left-footer to complement Fernandes’s right-footed delivery at set pieces. “The way we are kicking the ball give us a lot of chances to score,” added Amorim. De Gea’s best save came from a menacing Mbeumo free kick, met by Leny Yoro.

The Cameroonian spent the second half operating as centre-forward, though his starting position as the right-sided No 10 looks a greater indication of his position for the season, with Fernandes in midfield and Amad at right wing-back.

The questionable benefit of the afternoon was a fine display by Mason Mount. His work rate, Amorim said, was “unbelievable”. But, integral to the tactical plan two years ago, when he was one of the flagship summer signings, Mount may find his path to the side blocked by three new arrivals now. He started as a centre-forward, clearly a locum while United were waiting for Sesko. It was nevertheless part of a recent tradition. Midfielders can find themselves leading the line in the modern United. Mainoo was an ersatz centre-forward a couple of times last season, with a conspicuous lack of success. In 2022, Christian Eriksen’s debut came as a false nine.

Three years on, a bona fide striker who cost a similar amount to Sesko lingered unused. As Mount operated as a striker, it could have been another hint to Rasmus Hojlund about his place in the pecking order and that Sesko’s arrival could prompt his departure. But, given United’s struggles to sell Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho, it may not be easy to offload a £72m buy. It can be the cycle of United signings, from the early optimism to the way it unravels.

For now, though, United are enthused by Sesko. “He has the characteristics that we needed,” said Amorim. “Ben is a player that, with all the information that we have, we need to stop the guy from working. That is also important. He is really young, he is good in the air, he is good running the channels and he is good on the ball, so I think he has great potential. I think he can improve a lot. For sure, he is going to feel at home in our club. He is the right character in this group.”

Next Sunday’s game against Arsenal may offer a first indication if he is the right striking signing. United enter it with a couple of causes for concern. Defending corners represented an issue early in Amorim’s reign and the unmarked Simon Sohm volleyed in after several United defenders got drawn to the ball. United looked susceptible to the aerial ball again when Sohm headed against the bar. “We are going to struggle in some moments,” warned Amorim. It was scarcely a rallying cry. It remains to be seen how prophetic he proves.