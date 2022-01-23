Arsenal and Burnley have played just two Premier League games between them so far in 2022.

Mikel Arteta’s side controversially requested the North London derby be postponed last weekend - a request accepted by the Premier League. The clash with Tottenham being called off means they have not played a league match since the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche’s struggling Burnley team have played the fewest games of any Premier League side. Their last league match came on 2 January against Leeds, but they have fulfilled just two league fixtures since 12 December.

All this is to say both sides should be relatively fresh - despite Covid outbreaks in both camps. It could well be a surprisingly entertaining fixture if the visitors can bring their A game to the Emirates.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 23 January, 2022 at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch?

This match is not scheduled for live broadcast on UK TV. Highlights will be available after full-time and on Match of the Day 2 from 10:30pm GMT on BBC One.

What is the team news?

Arsenal are still without Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny as they continued their Africa Cup of Nations campaigns. Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have returned from the tournament but are not expected to be in contention. Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu have suffered knocks but should be fit to start.

It remains very difficult to establish which Burnley players will be available for the clash against Arsenal. Less than seven days ago their home game vs Watford was postponed as they had just 10 players available for selection.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lacazette.

Burnley: Hennessy; Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Cornet, Vydra.

Odds

Arsenal - 2/5

Draw - 41/10

Burnley - 9/1

Prediction

Arsenal should be relatively fresh despite having played against Liverpool on Thursday night. The North London derby postponement will have taken some of the stress off Arteta’s squad and they will head into the Burnley game confident they can secure a comfortable victory. Burnley will also be fresh, but they could still be without several key players following a mass Covid outbreak. 2-0 Arsenal.